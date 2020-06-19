Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have built a strong partnership, especially in red-ball cricket, in the recent past and the former feels that their ability to complement each other irrespective of the conditions that has helped them excel.

“I am lucky to have Bumrah bowling from the other end. His accuracy and pace is just spot on. We talk a lot off the field and on the field too. We understand each other’s strengths and adjust well according to the conditions,” Shami told the Hindustan Times.

“Bowling alongside him actually works quite well for me. When the batsmen are trying to negate his pace, I come in to bowl and surprise them with my swing. Bumrah is a tremendous bowler and I learn a lot from him,” added the 29-year-old, who has made a strong comeback to the Indian team since recovering from a career-threatening knee injury in 2017.

Shami, who has 180 Test and 144 ODI wickets, has been at his native place in Sahaspur village, Amroha, and has been trying to help the villagers by providing food while maintaining his fitness and working on his skills. Shami said he has constructed a small academy to train, along with his younger brother Mohammed Kaif.

Speaking about a tough phase in his personal life not long back, Shami said it was his family that helped him get out of those negative thoughts.

The Indian pacer had recently spoken about how he contemplated committing suicide following his troubles with estranged wife Hasin Jahan. “My family pulled me out of that low phase. They took care of me and made me realise that I needed to fight back.”

The 29-year-old said his teammates also helped him to get through the period and that helped him perform on the field. “I was lucky to have the team’s support staff along with Virat Kohli and other players backing me. We are like a family. My team mates always insisted I vent my anger and frustration out on the field. I am happy that phase is over,” he added.