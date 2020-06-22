Croatian tennis player Borna Coric stated on Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19. The announcement by the 23-year-old came a day after Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov announced that he had the coronovirus.

Dimitrov’s illness led to the Adria Tour cancelling its final leg. The tournament, which is the brainchild of world No 1 Novak Djokovic, saw Dimitrov and Coric compete with each other on Saturday.

In the last 10 days, Dimitrov played in two stadiums with crowd in two different countries, played a football and a basketball game with Djokovic, Zverev & co and enjoyed his (shirtless) time in a club in Belgrade.



In his statement on Sunday, Coric said that he doesn’t have any symptoms and is feeling well.

“Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested! I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused! I’m feeling well and don’t have any symptoms. Please stay safe and healthy! Lots of love to all!” wrote Coric on social media.

The Adria Tour, played in Serbia, has faced a lot of criticism for disregarding physical distancing norms and putting the health of players and fans at risk.