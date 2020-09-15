India’s left-arm wrist-spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav has said that he has new tricks up his sleeve that he is likely to unleash during the upcoming Indian Premier League season where he will turn out for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Yadav had a forgettable IPL last time out where he picked up just four wickets in nine matches. But ahead of the 13th edition, Yadav said he’s prepared to dish out a better performance.

“I have worked on a few deliveries especially for the T20 format. It will be there for all to see during the IPL,” Yadav told IANS from Abu Dhabi.

The 25-year-old spinner feels the conditions in the Gulf nation will also assist his bowling.

“These conditions suit me. It is very hot here. When I was at home, it was the same... hot and humid. So, I did not feel the heat that much here,” he said.

“From that point of view, I am happy. If you talk about the wicket, I am happy as we expect spin-friendly wickets. So, I can get a lot of advantages here,” he added.

Speaking on lessons learnt from the previous campaign, Yadav said it was important for him to accept his shortcomings and plan things accordingly.

“This experience is something I will learn from, what happened to me last time in the IPL. It happens to everybody,” Yadav said.

“Struggle is a part of the game. It should not be hyped in such a manner that affects performance. People will talk. A player should not be judged on that basis. You rarely get to see the effort put in. It works sometimes and doesn’t at certain times,” he added.

Yadav has been in an out of the Indian side and will look at IPL as a chance to reclaim a nailed on starting spot in XI. The 25-year-old has so far played six Tests, 60 ODIs and 21 T20Is for India.