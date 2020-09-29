Second seed Karolina Pliskova ended Mayar Sherif’s fairytale Grand Slam breakthrough to set up a Roland Garros second round clash against former champion Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday.

Pliskova, a semi-finalist in 2017, squandered eight set points in the opening set as world number 172 Sherif, the first Egyptian woman to play in the main draw at a Slam, took a shock lead.

However, the Czech’s greater experience eventually told as she recovered to progress 6-7 (9/11), 6-2, 6-4.

Latvia’s Ostapenko, the world 43, won her first match at the French Open since sweeping to her shock 2017 title when she fired 46 winners past Madison Brengle of the United States to win 6-2, 6-1.

Another seed fell as 17-year-old qualifier Clara Tauson earned her first Grand Slam main draw win knocking out 21st seed and US Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady 4-6, 6-3, 9-7.

More to follow

Results

Nao Hibino (JPN) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-4, 6-0

Clara Tauson (DEN) bt Jennifer Brady (USA x21) 6-4, 3-6, 9-7

Danielle Collins (USA) bt Monica Niculescu (ROU) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x14) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROU) 6-0, 6-3

Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) bt Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 2-6, 6-3, 6-1

Ana Bogdan (ROU) bt Timea Babos (HUN) 6-4, 6-2

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-2, 6-1

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-7 (9/11), 6-2, 6-4

With AFP Inputs