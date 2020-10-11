IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live: Warner gets going for SRH
Follow live coverage of SRH vs RR at IPL 2020.
Live updates
SRH 74/1 after 11 overs (Warner 39, Pandey 18)
Warner is slowly starting to up the pace. Targetting the odd four or six every over. This is probably going to be their strategy for the next few overs. Then, after 15, expect them take up a notch.
SRH 63/1 after 10 overs (Warner 30, Pandey 16)
Steady stuff from SRH. Keeping wickets in hand on a wicket that isn’t great to play shots on. They need to make the second half of the innings.
SRH 56/1 after 9 overs (Warner 26, Pandey 13)
Stokes into the attack and a four by Warner off the last ball spoiled what had looked like good over to that point.
SRH 49/1 after 8 overs (Warner 21, Pandey 11)
SRH get 11 runs off the Gopal over. A big six by Warner put pressure on the bowler and then they played sensibly. 23 runs off the last two overs as SRH begin to build some momentum.
SRH 38/1 after 7 overs (Warner 12, Pandey 9)
Pandey looking to attack Tewatia as soon as the leg-spinner was introduced into the attack. A lovely straight six set the tone and then there was another four in the over.
SRH 23/1 after 4.4 overs (Warner 7)
WICKET! 2-2-6-W! Tyagi into the attack and Bairstow looked to break free. For 3 balls, he looked like he had done that. Then, he was caught brilliant by a diving Samson in the deep. Nice short ball from Tyagi.
Bairstow c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 16(19)
SRH 13/0 after 4 overs (Warner 7, Bairstow 6)
Finally, SRH hit a four. Warner wasn’t to the pitch of the ball but he managed to get his slog sweep into the gap. Good stuff from Gopal on the whole but the four made it SRH’s biggest over so far.
SRH 6/0 after 3 overs (Warner 2, Bairstow 4)
A misfield off the last ball gave SRH a single off another great over from Archer. The ball isn’t exactly coming onto the bat here. Slow wicket.
SRH 5/0 after 2 overs (Warner 2, Bairstow 3)
Shreyas Gopal into the attack. Perhaps to counter the Bairstow threat and it works. Another steady over for RR.
SRH 2/0 after 1 over (Warner 1, Bairstow 1)
Steady start by Archer. Nothing loose and RR are off to a good start. Teams batting first have done better at this venue.
03.09 pm: Four changes for RR. Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa and Jaydev Unadkat come in, Andrew Tye, Mahipal Lomror, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Varun Aaron go out.
Rajasthan Royals XI: J Buttler, S Smith, S Samson, R Uthappa, R Parag, B Stokes, R Tewatia, J Archer, S Gopal, K Tyagi, J Unadkat
03.05 pm: For SRH, Vijay Shankar in and Samad misses out
SRH Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
03.00 pm: Ben Stokes is playing today. A good net session and he is in.
03.00 pm: SRH win the toss and they will have a bat first.
02.40 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 26 in the Indian Premier League. It’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. It’s David Warner vs Steve Smith.
Here’s how the points table looks like:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|5
|1
|+1.267
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|4
|2
|+1.488
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|+0.017
|8
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|4
|2
|-0.820
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|3
|3
|+0.232
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|-0.588
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|2
|4
|-1.073
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|1
|6
|-0.381
|2