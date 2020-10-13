IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK live: Sandeep Sharma removes Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran in the powerplay
Follow live coverage of match No 29 of Indian Premier League 2020.
Live updates
After 5 overs, CSK are 39/2 (Watson 2, Rayudu 4)
Ambati Rayudu thumps the second ball he faces over mid-off for four. But another top over from Sandeep Sharma.
After 4.4 overs, CSK are 35/2 – Curran is gone!
OUT! Sandeep Sharma has removed a dangerous-looking Sam Curran! The left-hander is clean-bowled and has to walk back for 31 off 21. Sandeep has brilliant figures of 2/6 from 2.4 overs.
After 4 overs, CSK are 34/1 (Curran 31, Watson 1)
4, 4, 6, 1, 1, 6 – BIG OVER for CSK! Poor bowling from Khaleel Ahmed and he is taken to the cleaners by Sam Curran. The left-arm pacer keeps pitching it short (without any real pace) and Curran keeps whacking it.
After 3 overs, CSK are 12/1 (Curran 10, Watson 1)
A successful over for SRH. Sandeep Sharma has figures of 1/5 after his first two overs. Shane Watson has joined Sam Curran at the crease.
After 2.1 overs, CSK are 10/1 – Faf is gone!
OUT! Faf du Plessis is gone for a first-ball duck! The in-form South African didn’t get to face a single ball in the first two overs, before edging a wonderful delivery from Sandeep Sharma to the keeper. Big wicket for SRH! The first duck for Faf in the IPL since 2014.
After 2 overs, CSK are 10/0 (Curran 9, Faf 0)
Khaleel Ahmed pitches it short and wide and Sam Curran cuts it over point to get SRH their first boundary. Faf du Plessis is yet to face a ball as seven runs come from the second over.
After 1 over, CSK are 3/0 (Curran 3, Faf 0)
Wonderful over first up from Sandeep Sharma. Swings the ball away from the left-handed Sam Curran and concedes just three runs.
7.30 pm: We’re ready for the first ball in Dubal! Sam Curran (surprise, surprise) and Faf du Plessis to open the batting for CSK. Sandeep Sharma has the new ball in hand for SRH. Here we go!
7.09 pm: Playing XIs
SRH: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.
CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma.
7.05 pm: TOSS – MS Dhoni wins the toss and CSK will bat first for the first time this season! CSK have one change: Piyush Chawal returns in place of N Jagadeesan. SRH have one change to: Shahbaz Nadeem replaces Abhishek Sharma.
6.45 pm: CSK lead the head-to-head with SRH 9-4. Will MS Dhoni and Co get a much-needed win tonight?
6.40 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of match No 29 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium.
IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 29
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|5
|2
|+1.327
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|5
|2
|+1.038
|10
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|5
|2
|-0.116
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|4
|3
|-0.577
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|3
|4
|+0.153
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|3
|4
|-0.872
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|-0.588
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|1
|6
|-0.381
|2