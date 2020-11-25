Which was the greatest goal ever scored? Ask this question and the most common answer would be Diego Maradona’s magical goal against England. Not the one he scored with his hand but the one he scored with his feet during a mazy run that left the England footballers and the world in utter awe.

Hailed by many as the ‘Goal of the Century’ Maradona went past a host of English players to fire past the goalkeeper in breathtaking fashion in the 1986 Fifa World Cup that the little genius pretty much made it about his own.

Maradona died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60.

Here’s a clip of Maradona’s ‘Goal of the Century’ against England: