Brazilian great Pele led global tributes to Diego Maradona, whose death was announced on Wednesday, saying one day they would “play soccer together in the sky”.

Renowned along with Pele as one of the finest players ever to grace the field, the Argentine World Cup-winning captain had undergone brain surgery this month and died of a heart attack, a member of his entourage told AFP.

Renowned for inspiring Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, Maradona was most loved at club level for his spells with Boca Juniors in his homeland and Napoli in Italy, where he won the club’s only two Serie A titles.

‘Ciao Diego’, ‘You are eternal’: Football icon Maradona dies at 60, tributes pour in

Maradona will forever be remembered for his “Hand of God” goal against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final in Mexico City, when he pushed the ball into the net. Minutes later he swerved through the helpless English defenders for a superb second goal.

Watch: Diego Maradona’s ‘Goal of the Century’ against England in 1986 World Cup

The football world was plunged into mourning as touching tributes poured in for the player who was often called the greatest of them all for his skill with the ball. Here’s a look

Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020

My 1st football hero. Few people have impact over generations like this man did. The greatest, the best, the artist, the man...charismatic, a leader...A WINNER! One of the main reasons why I went out on my estate to kick a ball, pretending to be Diego.

RIP Diego Armando Maradona pic.twitter.com/67sjmdkgFT — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 25, 2020

Nunca te vamos a olvidar. Siempre estarás con nosotros. #GraciasDiego QEPD pic.twitter.com/gP24l3un3p — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 25, 2020

Always a delight to be in his company. 🙌🏻 https://t.co/SfTo8SLqlR — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

My friend 😔 RIP🌹

(Source: picture alliance / dpa) pic.twitter.com/6zoKN3unlj — Lothar Matthäus (@LMatthaeus10) November 25, 2020

RIP Legend.

You will stay in the history of football forever. Thanks you for all the pleasure you gave to the whole world 🙌🏽🙏🏽❤️



AÏE AÏE AÏE F*CKING 2020 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8xc1CDKDg2 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) November 25, 2020

It's a very sad day for football. Today, we lost a true genius of the game that I always admired and had the great pleasure of meeting. RIP Diego 🙏🏾 and condolences to his family #legend #maradona #elpibe #rip pic.twitter.com/4dq9fSnIdK — Nani (@luisnani) November 25, 2020

Meus sentimentos à família e a todos que amam este gênio. Meu amigo, meu ídolo, meu número 10, obrigado por cada instante em sua cia, seja em jogos ou num simples jantar. pic.twitter.com/qOISSEtLmn — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) November 25, 2020

Rest In Peace, Legend 😢 pic.twitter.com/fs1nNgOZdx — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) November 25, 2020

By far the best I ever saw growing up, and arguably the greatest ever #RipDiego #Maradona #10 pic.twitter.com/OM9RhAFFvU — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) November 25, 2020

I’ll never forget watching Diego Maradona as an 8 yr old at the World Cup in Mexico. Never seen anything like it on that stage since. Sad news #Maradona



pic.twitter.com/kBt9uItCtc — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 25, 2020

The world of sport has lost one of the greatest. Rest in peace, Diego Maradona ⚽🇦🇷💙🙏🏾 #shocked #legend pic.twitter.com/LGg8hgmT6O — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) November 25, 2020

The best, such sad news. Rest in peace, legend. pic.twitter.com/YK2sjkmcJm — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) November 25, 2020

R.I.P. legend.... will never be forgotten! pic.twitter.com/SgjDxrY5Bp — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) November 25, 2020

Mon idole est décédée,

RIP Diego Armando Maradona, my first ever football shirt, the man behind my love for football

Gracias El Pibe 💔

🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Xns3Z72pxt — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) November 25, 2020

Disfruté tu fútbol, disfruté tu magia...



Gracias por tanto y que en paz descanses 🔟 pic.twitter.com/8hvzseTInD — Diego Forlán (@DiegoForlan7) November 25, 2020

Just woke up to the news of Diego Maradona passing away 😭. R.I.P to an absolute legend and true inspiration throughout my career. I watched and studied his game so much Cuz he was a lefty. Thank you for everything KING. Rest in paradise. Condolences to his family and friends ❤️ — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) November 25, 2020