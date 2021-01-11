India put up an extraordinary fight in the third Test against Australia in Sydney on Monday as Ashwin Ravichandran and a hamstrung Hanuma Vihari battled pain and a hostile Australian bowling attack for close to four hours to bat out a draw and keep the series tied at 1-1.
Chasing a target of 407, Rishabh Pant (97 off 118 balls) and the ever-steady Cheteshwar Pujara (77 off 205 balls) produced a brilliant 148-run stand before the last-standing pair employed the largely extinct art of Test-saving batting, finishing on 334/5 in 131 overs.
The remarkable rearguard action came on the back of racial abuse and a spate of injuries as Australia looked set for a win in the second session on day five.
After Pant’s blistering 97, Ashwin (39 no, 128 balls) and Vihari (23 no, 161 balls) quite literally put their bodies on the line to save a game which could have been lost in a jiffy after their two best batsmen were gone on the day.
Vihari hobbled with a torn hamstring but defended dourly, Ashwin got hit on the ribs but carried on valiantly while also engaging in some chatter with Australia captain Tim Paine and close-in fielders.
The duo, in 42.4 overs, scrapped their way for a 62-run stand, which certainly would have made Rahul Dravid proud on his 48th birthday.
Overall, it was a match to remember and a reminder of why Test cricket is a unique art form.
