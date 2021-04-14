IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB live: Nadeem removes Ahmed as Maxwell joins Kohli at the crease
After 8 overs, RCB are 55/2: Rashid tosses it up and Maxwell drives it over cover for four. A LOT depends on how the RCB batsmen tackle the Afghan star. Seven runs come from the leg-spinner’s first over.
After 7 overs, RCB are 48/2: Sensational over from Shahbaz Nadeem! The wicket of Shahbaz Ahmed and just one run from it. Glenn Maxwell has joined Virat Kohli at the crease. The duo has a crucial job to do for RCB in the middle overs.
After 6.1 overs, RCB are 47/2: WICKET! Shahbaz Nadeem gets Shahbaz Ahmed! A superb running catch from Rashid Khan in the deep as SRH strike immediately after the powerplay.
After 6 overs, RCB are 47/1: Two fours for Kohli! Poor first over from Natarajan. The RCB skipper pulls one in the gap before playing a trademark flick to the fence.
After 5 overs, RCB are 36/1: SIX! First maximum of the night and it comes from Shahbaz Ahmed’s bat! Shahbaz Nadeem joins the attack and errs in line, the left-hander gets into position quickly and plays a terrific scoop shot for six. Ten runs come from that over.
After 4 overs, RCB are 26/1: Good comeback by Holder after leaking two fours in his first over, just six runs from his second. Shahbaz Ahmed is the new batsman for Bangalore.
After 2.5 overs, RCB are 19/1: WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes first blood for #SRH and Devdutt Padikkal is on his way! The left-hander pulled it straight to mid-wicket after struggling to time a few.
After 2 overs, RCB are 16/0: Two fours for Padikkal! Poor first over from Holder. The first one was clipped off the hips and the next lifted over extra cover.
After 1 over, RCB are 6/0: Bhuvi pitches the second ball on a length and Kohli thumps it straight over for a four. Top shot that. The RCB openers then pick a single each.
7.30 pm: We’re ready for play in Chennai! RCB have skipper Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal at the crease. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in hand for SRH. Here we go!
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (w), David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem.
7.03 pm: SRH have made two changes – Jason Holder and Shahbaz Nadeem come in for Mohammad Nabi and Sandeep Sharma. RCB have one change – Devdutt Padikkal replaces Rajat Patidar.
TOSS: David Warner has won the toss and SRH will BOWL first!
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates of match No 6 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.