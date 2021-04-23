Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League due to a knee injury for which he will have to undergo a surgery. He originally sustained this injury during the tour of Australia earlier this year.

The 30-year-old Natarajan had played in only two of the four games Sunrisers Hyderabad have played so far.

“I am sad to miss the remaining games (this IPL). Since I played well last season and went on to play for India, my expectations were high. Unfortunately, I have to undergo knee surgery and will miss this season,” he said in a video posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad on its official Twitter handle.

He, however, did not specify when the surgery will take place.

“I have no words to say right now. I wish Sunrisers to go out and win every game this season. Best wishes,” added the bowler.

🗣️ "I'm sad to miss the remaining games this season."@Natarajan_91 has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and we along with the entire squad wish him a speedy recovery 🧡#OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/b4mzS3Rfrp — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 23, 2021

It is understood that he never fully recovered from the injury from the tour of Australia.

“Natarajan never fully recovered from his knee injury,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity on Thursday but did not specify the duration for which he would be unavailable.

“He went for rehabilitation at the NCA [National Cricket Academy] but it is now evident that even when he was declared fit to make a return against England, he was not 100% match ready.

“Now he could be out for a longer period as he had rushed his comeback without doing proper rehab,” the source added referring to the one T20 and one ODIhe played during the England series.

With PTI Inputs