IPL 2021, RR vs KKR live blog: Sanju Samson and Eoin Morgan’s sides look to bounce back from defeats
Updates from match No 18 of the Indian Premier League.
Live updates
Unadkat to start off. Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill begin the proceedings for KKR.
The players are out in the middle, and before we start off, a look at the messages from some of the cricketers today regarding the Covid-19 situation in the country:
07.25 pm: All set for the penultimate game in Mumbai. Another run-fest on the cards. KKR, for starters, would love for Shubman Gill to come good tonight while RR would hope to avoid yet another collapse in the powerplay when they come out to bat.
Playing XIs:
RR XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
KKR XI: Nitish Rana, Shubmna Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna
TEAM NEWS: Manan Vohra, who has flattered to deceive at the top of the order like he often has in the IPL, makes way for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaydev Unadkat comes back in for Shreyas Gopal. For KKR, Shivam Mavi gets a game instead of Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
TOSS: Sanju Samson opts to bowl first, no surprises there. Eoin Morgan would have liked to do the same. Team news coming up.
Points table ahead of RR vs KKR
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|RCB
|4
|4
|0
|+1.009
|8
|CSK
|4
|3
|1
|+1.142
|6
|DC
|4
|3
|1
|+0.426
|6
|MI
|5
|2
|3
|-0.032
|4
|PBKS
|5
|2
|3
|-0.428
|4
|SRH
|4
|1
|3
|-0.228
|2
|KKR
|4
|1
|3
|-0.700
|2
|RR
|4
|1
|3
|-1.011
|2
Pre-match reading:
From Chennai’s dominance to Kolkata’s resurgence: How KKR vs CSK turned into an IPL classic
RR vs KKR in the IPL
|Mat
|RR wins
|KKR wins
|22
|10
|12
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of Indian Premier League, as Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai for match No 18.
Both teams are coming into this match on the back of defeats. Both teams have only one win from four matches and a defeat tonight will set them back significantly in the tournament. Sanju Samson and Eoin Morgan will be desperately hoping for a turnaround tonight, especially given Punjab Kings’ win against Mumbai Indians last night.
Who are you backing in this one?