IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR live blog: Sunil Narine removes Mayank Agarwal as Punjab Kings struggle
Updates from match No 21 in the Indian Premier League.
Live updates
After 11 overs, PBKS 60/3: Varun for the first time today, Morgan has held his best bowler. The spinner starts well with a four-run over.
After 10 overs, PBKS 56/3: KKR trying to peg Mayank back with short-stuff. He nails a pull shot though by giving himself room. A much-needed six.
The signs are on display from the dugout to Eoin Morgan. We had seen this before when England were in South Africa. Read more about it here.
Eoin Morgan receiving tactical inputs from dressing room is a development cricket must embrace
After 9 overs, PBKS 46/3: The short balls from DreRuss proving tough to put away. Honestly, while watching on television, the pitch has not appeared to be unplayable, the pace off it doesn’t seem off. But 2 runs in that over and we go into timeout with Punjab scoring at 5.11.
After 8 overs, PBKS 44/3: Pooran gets off the mark. He has been under the spotlight this tournament. A big innings due.
Over 7.4: WICKET! Punjab continue to struggle. Prasidh Krishna strikes in his first over, Deepak Hooda is gone. Eoin Morgan with a sharp catch. PBKS 42/3.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: Here’s what I don’t get. At this point what has KL Rahul got to lose by changing his approach in the powerplay especially while batting first? There was some excuse if the results kept going Punjab’s way but they are not. It’s clearly hurting the side.
Over 6.3: WICKET! Good review by KKR. Gayle is out for a first-ball duck. Given not out, but DK was convinced there was an edge through to him. Seems to have brushed the bottom of the bat. Mavi has been superb, gets the wicket.
Correction: A 20-ball 19 from Rahul. PBKS: 37/1 at the end of the powerplay. Kolkata should be delighted with that.
Over 5.4: SIX AND OUT! Pat Cummins with the breakthrough. After a bizarre start to the innings with very little intent from Punjab, Rahul hits a six and then is out caught at mid-off. He would tell you maybe that is why he didn’t go hard but how does one explain a 19-ball 19 from a batter like Rahul inside the powerplay. Just... so perplexing. PBKS 36/1.
After 5 overs, PBKS 29/0: WOW. What are Punjab doing here? Two singles in the fifth over and four dot balls. Mavi bowling good lines, sure but this is just utterly bizarre batting. Rahul is on 13 off 18 balls at the moment. The shots are finding fielders with great precision. 3-0-9-0 for Mavi.
After 4 overs, PBKS 27/0: A cut by Rahul for four as Narine comes into attack. Another over that starts with a boundary but goes for just 7. Punjab continue to perplex in the powerplay.
After 3 overs, PBKS 20/0: A 6-run over after conceding a four off the first ball is a good result for Mavi. Agarwal with a cover drive. There’s not much on the pitch here, from early signs. PBKS might want to go a bit harder here.
After 2 overs, PBKS 14/0: Pat Cummins can only smile wryly as a top edge flies over the keeper head for a six. Mayank Agarwal the batter. “The edges have a sweet spot these days,” says Harsha Bhogle.
Cummins into the attack.
After 1 over, PBKS 2/0: Nice lines from Mavi in the first over. Hint of movement in the air and some variable bounce too on what is the first match of the tournament in Ahmedabad. There will be some time taken to see what the pitch does.
Pat Cummins will be in action shortly for KKR, but he has already been in the news today.
Encourage my fellow IPL players to contribute: Australia’s Cummins donates $50,000 to PM Cares Fund
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in the middle, Shivam Mavi has the ball in hand. Can KKR put Punjab under some pressure early on?
There’s a lot going on off the field in the past 24 hours:
Delhi Capitals’ R Ashwin to take a break from IPL 2021 to support family
RCB’s Zampa and Richardson, RR’s Tye return to Australia from IPL 2021 citing personal reasons
Andrew Tye says he withdrew due to travel concerns, questions money being spent by teams
Here’s an article by Karunya Keshav on Scrollstack.
Team news:
KKR are unchanged, backing the team to come good despite four defeats on the trot. Punjab bring in Chris Jordan in place of Fabian Allen.
PBKS XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh
KKR XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna
Message at the toss: The league, as they did ahead of the last couple of matches, are continuing to promote the message of stay home-stay safe. Michael Slater at the toss today, calls for everyone to fight together in this battle against Covid-19. KL Rahul too adds that he hopes the teams can provide entertainment for fans while the nation fights the pandemic.
TOSS: Eoin Morgan opts to bowl in Ahmedabad.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League where Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders go up against each other. The tournament caravan is moving to Ahmedabad and New Delhi for the next set of matches, tonight’s encounter is from the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Can Eoin Morgan and Co snap losing streak tonight?
Here’s how the points table looks like:
IPL table
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|4
|1
|+1.612
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|4
|1
|+0.334
|8
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|5
|4
|1
|+0.096
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|2
|3
|-0.032
|4
|Punjab Kings
|5
|2
|3
|-0.428
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|2
|3
|-0.681
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|1
|4
|-0.180
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|1
|4
|-0.675
|2