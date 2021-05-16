Football Watch: Tielemans’ stunning strike, Schmeichel’s superb saves in Leicester’s historic FA Cup win Youri Tielemans’ sensational winner helped Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 to lift the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s 137-year history. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago MATTHEW CHILDS / POOL / AFP Play Also read: Leicester win their first FA Cup title as Tielemans’ sensational winner downs Chelsea Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. FA Cup Leicester Youri Tielemans Kasper Schmeichel Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments