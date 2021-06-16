The International Cricket Council have announced the list of commentators for the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at Southampton and it includes a long list of international stalwarts.

ICC Hall of Famers and Test match legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kumar Sangakkara will be joined by experienced broadcasters Nasser Hussain, Simon Doull, Isa Guha, Ian Bishop and Michael Atherton as well as as former New Zealand player-turned-batting coach Craig McMillan and India’s Dinesh Karthik.

“The inaugural World Test Championship is an exciting platform for giving that much-needed context to Test cricket. Teams around the world have worked hard through the last two years to earn their place in the WTC Final. Both India and New Zealand deserve to be here,” McMillan was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

“I am excited to be calling the game with some of the best in the business and watching some classic Test cricket,” he added.

List of commentators:

Nasser Hussain

Simon Doull

Sunil Gavaskar

Kumar Sangakkara

Dinesh Karthik

Craig McMillan

Isa Guha

Ian Bishop

Michael Atherton