Wimbledon 2021 Video: Tearful Serena Williams retires hurt at Wimbledon, receives massive ovation on Centre Court Serena Williams's dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title ended in tears on Tuesday as she was forced to retire due to an injury. Scroll Staff Jun 30, 2021 · 12:53 am Updated Jun 30, 2021 · 12:54 am Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2021 | AFP We're heartbroken for you, Serena.Our seven-time singles champion is forced to retire from The Championships 2021 through injury#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vpcW1UN78s— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021 Poise and grace in the most trying of circumstances.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6O6dvpReXi— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021 Tennis Wimbledon Serena Williams