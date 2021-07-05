Novak Djokovic reached his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday while Karen Khachanov, Denis Shapovalov, Matteo Berrettini and Marton Fucsovics reached their first at Wimbledon.

World No 1 Djokovic eased into the last-eight at the All England Club with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over Chile’s Cristian Garin and will face either Hungary’s Fucsovics for a place in the semi-finals.

Djokovic, the five-time Wimbledon champion and chasing a record-equalling 20th Major title, is halfway to a calendar Grand Slam. Only two men have swept all four majors in the same year with Rod Laver the most recent back in 1969.

Djokovic broke serve five times on Monday and hit 28 winners, twice as many as his 17th-seeded Chilean opponent.

Marton Fucsovics became just the third Hungarian man and first in 73 years to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

The 29-year-old, ranked at 48 in the world, defeated Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3. Fucsovics blasted 41 winners past Rublev as he reached his first quarter-final at the Slams.

He is only the third Hungarian man in history to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon after Bela von Kehrling (1929) and Jozsef Asboth (1948).

Denis Shapovalov’s impressive run saw him reach the quarter-finals after he dismissed Spain’s 2019 semi-finalist and eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5.

The 22-year-old Canadian 10th seed – who beat Britain’s two-time champion Andy Murray in the previous round – will next face 25th seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia for a place in the last four.

A US Open quarter-finalist in 2020, Shapovalov’s best showing at Wimbledon in three previous visits was reaching the second round in 2018.

Khachanov had a far tougher battle prevailing in five sets over American Sebastian Korda, who was celebrating his 21st birthday.

Russian 25th seed Khachanov triumphed over his American rival 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8. A marathon 81-minute final set on Court 18 featured 13 breaks of serve before Khachanov steadied himself to take the victory.

Korda was attempting to emulate his father Petr who was a quarter-finalist at the All England Club in 1998. The world number 50 came within two points of victory at one stage in the final set.

Earlier, Matteo Berrettini stayed on course to emulate Boris Becker in 1985 in adding the Wimbledon title to winning Queen’s on his debut, easing into the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

The 25-year-old Italian plays the winner of the match between fourth seed Alexander Zverev and Canada’s 16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

With AFP Inputs