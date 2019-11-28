During my initial home chef days, when I was making the transition from copywriting to being a chef, I used to host a tiny pop-up called Grandma Mookerjee’s Kitchen in Bandra. One of the courses I prepared at the pop-up was a Kolkata Taco, my bite-sized take on a Kathi Roll. And what could be a better pairing for a Bengali Taco than a Bengali take on the Margarita.

Serves 4

Cook Time 15 m

Ingredients 60 ml tequila (I use DesmondJi’s 100% Agave, a tequila-like spirit produced in Goa)

30 ml regular or Kaji lime juice, freshly squeezed

30-40 ml sugar syrup

15 ml Cointreau (or triple sec)

3-4 large ice cubes

1 large strip of Gondhoraj peel for garnish

Juice of 1 Gondhoraj or Bengal king lime

Pinch of salt

Preparation Shake up all the ingredients with a pinch of salt in a cocktail shaker. When nicely chilled and frothy, give it a taste and adjust sweetness, if necessary. Strain into champagne coupes (half-rim the glasses with a quick rub of lime, and then salt, if you like). Squeeze the lime zest over the coupe and rub it around the unsalted part of the rim, before adding it to the beverage, so you get a real whiff of that heady fragrance. Consume quickly. Multiply the recipe times 4, and pour over a pitcher full of crushed/cubed ice to serve at a party.