During my initial home chef days, when I was making the transition from copywriting to being a chef, I used to host a tiny pop-up called Grandma Mookerjee’s Kitchen in Bandra. One of the courses I prepared at the pop-up was a Kolkata Taco, my bite-sized take on a Kathi Roll. And what could be a better pairing for a Bengali Taco than a Bengali take on the Margarita.
Serves
4
Cook Time
15m
Ingredients
- 60 ml tequila (I use DesmondJi’s 100% Agave, a tequila-like spirit produced in Goa)
- 30 ml regular or Kaji lime juice, freshly squeezed
- 30-40 ml sugar syrup
- 15 ml Cointreau (or triple sec)
- 3-4 large ice cubes
- 1 large strip of Gondhoraj peel for garnish
- Juice of 1 Gondhoraj or Bengal king lime
- Pinch of salt
Preparation
- Shake up all the ingredients with a pinch of salt in a cocktail shaker.
- When nicely chilled and frothy, give it a taste and adjust sweetness, if necessary.
- Strain into champagne coupes (half-rim the glasses with a quick rub of lime, and then salt, if you like).
- Squeeze the lime zest over the coupe and rub it around the unsalted part of the rim, before adding it to the beverage, so you get a real whiff of that heady fragrance.
- Consume quickly.
- Multiply the recipe times 4, and pour over a pitcher full of crushed/cubed ice to serve at a party.