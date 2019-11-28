During my initial home chef days, when I was making the transition from copywriting to being a chef, I used to host a tiny pop-up called Grandma Mookerjee’s Kitchen in Bandra. One of the courses I prepared at the pop-up was a Kolkata Taco, my bite-sized take on a Kathi Roll. And what could be a better pairing for a Bengali Taco than a Bengali take on the Margarita.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook Time

    15m

Ingredients

  • 60 ml tequila (I use DesmondJi’s 100% Agave, a tequila-like spirit produced in Goa)
  • 30 ml regular or Kaji lime juice, freshly squeezed
  • 30-40 ml sugar syrup
  • 15 ml Cointreau (or triple sec)
  • 3-4 large ice cubes
  • 1 large strip of Gondhoraj peel for garnish
  • Juice of 1 Gondhoraj or Bengal king lime
  • Pinch of salt

Preparation

  1. Shake up all the ingredients with a pinch of salt in a cocktail shaker.
  2. When nicely chilled and frothy, give it a taste and adjust sweetness, if necessary.
  3. Strain into champagne coupes (half-rim the glasses with a quick rub of lime, and then salt, if you like).
  4. Squeeze the lime zest over the coupe and rub it around the unsalted part of the rim, before adding it to the beverage, so you get a real whiff of that heady fragrance.
  5. Consume quickly.
  6. Multiply the recipe times 4, and pour over a pitcher full of crushed/cubed ice to serve at a party.

Auroni Mookerjee

Auroni Mookerjee

Copywriter-turned-chef Auroni Mookerjee quit his job as Creative Director to pursue his passion for cooking and feeding. He was behind Mumbai-based culinary ventures like Grandma Mookerjee’s Kitchen and The Curry Brothers. His recent stint as the Executive Chef and General Manager of Salt House, a contemporary European restaurant in Kolkata, created quite a buzz in the city. Currently, he is the Executive Chef–Restaurants at Diva Group.

See more