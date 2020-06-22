I wanted to take the traditional aamras and include it in a Western-style dessert. I achieved it with this mousse. The combination of mango and white chocolate is just heavenly, and you get a crunch from the phyllo layers, all of which makes this a flavourful and textured treat.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
2h
Plus 6 hours for mousse to set
Ingredients
- 350 gm heavy cream, whipped to soft peak stage
- 150 gm white chocolate
- 150 gm mascarpone cheese, whipped
- 50 ml melted butter
- 2 tsp icing sugar
- 1 tsp cardamom powder
- 8-10 sheets frozen phyllo pastry sheets
- 4 egg yolks
- 3 ripe Alphonso mangoes, puréed smooth
Preparation
For Phyllo Layers
- Cut each phyllo sheet into 10 discs (2½ inches each) or 10 squares. You should have between 80 and 100 such discs or squares.
- Brush the phyllo discs with melted butter and bake in a preheated oven at 180℃, till golden brown and crispy.
For White Chocolate Mango Mousse
- Melt the white chocolate in a double boiler on medium heat. Remove when done.
- Whip the heavy cream until soft peaks are formed. Set aside.
- Add the egg yolks to the hot molten chocolate and whisk well.
- Into this chocolate, first fold in the soft, whipped mascarpone cheese, and then the whipped cream. After each stage, combine well.
- Finally, fold in the mango purée with a pinch of cardamom powder, reserving about a tablespoon or two of the purée for garnish.
- Chill the white chocolate mango mousse in the refrigerator.
- If you’d like, add some pieces of whole ripe mango to the mousse to get some textural variation.
To Serve
- Construct the Napoleon just before serving. Else, it will get soggy.
- Place a stack of 3-5 phyllo discs or squares in the centre of a chilled plate and spoon (or pipe) a dollop of the mango mousse on top.
- Layer another 3-5 phyllo discs or squares on the mousse and repeat the layering process till you get three layers of mousse and phyllo, finishing with a phyllo layer at the end.
- Dust some icing sugar through a tea strainer onto the plate.
- Drizzle some mango purée around the Napoleon.