Orange alert in Delhi after logging highest rainfall in a day this season, traffic severely affected
Several parts of Delhi and the adjoining areas were inundated on Saturday morning as the national Capital received the highest single-day rainfall for this monsoon season, according to the weather department.
Till 9.15 am, the Safdarjung observatory had recorded 138.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the Lodhi Road observatory logged 149 mm, the India Meteorological Department said.
More rainfall with light to moderate intensity is expected over the next few hours in the Delhi and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. An “orange alert” has also been issued in all districts of Delhi.
A red alert is issued to ask district authorities as a sign of “warning”, while orange asks them to stay “alert”.
Traffic was stalled in several areas due to waterlogging as vehicles and pedestrians could be seen struggling on the streets of the city.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued several alerts since Saturday morning. Movement of vehicles is completely suspended at Azad Market Underpass and Minto Bridge.
Meanwhile, traffic has been disrupted at Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Dhaula Kuan-Gurgaon route, gate number 3 of Kashmere Gate Metro station and Khyber Pass, Dwarka underpass, Rajdhani Park Metro Station to Mundka route, Rajghat to Shantivan route and Rajokri underpass, the Delhi Traffic Police said in tweets.