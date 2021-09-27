The big news: Farmers hold mass rallies across the country, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Violence marred the last day of campaigning for Bhabanipur bye-polls, and Goa Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro quit the party.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Bharatiya Kisan Union leader says Bharat bandh to mark a year of farm laws successful: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait called for talks with the government to fulfill their demand of withdrawing the laws.
- Clashes erupt during BJP campaign for Bhabanipur polls, Dilip Ghosh’s security officer pulls out gun: The saffron party alleged that Dilip Ghosh was kicked and heckled by Trinamool Congress supporters in Kolkata.
- Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro quits Congress, says party not same for which he fought: Reports speculated that Faleiro might join the Trinamool Congress as he praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
- RSS-linked magazine targets Amazon, calls it ‘East India Company 2.0’: Amazon later issued a statement claiming the company has had a ‘positive impact on small businesses’ in India.
- New Zealand police say safety plans in place after Hindutva threats to professor: Mohan Dutta, the dean’s chair of communication at the Massey University, had published a paper on ‘Islamophobic elements’ in the Hindutva ideology.
- SC pulls up Centre for changing syllabus of NEET exam: The syllabus for the NEET Super Specialty exams were changed on August 31 ahead of the test on November 13-14.
- At least 73% of Odisha’s population has antibodies, shows sero survey: The presence of antibodies indicates they may have been exposed to the infection even if they hadn’t developed symptoms of the disease.
- Suvendu Adhikari moves Calcutta HC seeking dismissal of Mukul Roy as an MLA: Mukul Roy had defected to Trinamool Congress months after winning the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in the West Bengal Assembly elections on a BJP ticket.
- Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, citizens to have health IDs: The prime minister said that medical records of citizens will be digitally protected.
- Social Democrats narrowly beat Angela Merkel’s conservative party in Germany: The party has won 25.7% of the popular vote, while Chancellor Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party fell to a historic low of 24.1%.