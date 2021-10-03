The big news: Eight dead in violence during farmers’ protests in UP, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Shah Rukh Khan’s son to remain in custody after arrest in cruise ship drug bust, and Mamata Banerjee won the Bhabanipur bye-poll.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Four farmers among eight killed during protests in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district: The Bharatiya Kisan Union alleged that a car in Union minister Ajay Mishra’s convoy ran over protestors, killing three of them. Meanwhile, the minister said that the driver of the vehicle lost control as farmers pelted stones.
- Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to remain in custody till tomorrow after cruise ship drug bust: Early on Sunday morning, the Narcotics Control Bureau had detained Aryan Khan and seven others after it raided a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and seized drugs found on board.
- Mamata Banerjee wins Bhabanipur bye-poll by a margin of 58,835 votes: The Trinamool Congress chief had to win the election to continue as the chief minister.
- Haryana CM Manohar Khattar tells BJP workers to ‘pick up sticks’ to tackle farm law protestors: In a video, Khattar could be seen asking for volunteer groups to be formed who would employ a ‘tit-for-tat’ tactic.
- Rahul Gandhi criticises Modi amid reports of China’s incursions in Ladakh, Uttarakhand: Gandhi also posted a photo of a news report on Indian Army chief MM Naravane saying that increase in deployment of Chinese troops in the eastern Ladakh region was a matter of concern for the armed forces.
- Man killed allegedly over inter-faith relationship in Karnataka, police probe Hindutva group: The mutilated body of Arbaz Aftab Mulla was found on a railway track on September 28. Post-mortem report has revealed stab injuries on his head.
- India registers 22,842 new cases of coronavirus, 244 deaths over 24 hours: The number of active cases dropped to 2,70,557 and the recovery tally touched 3,30,68,599. Meanwhile, India Today reported that Bharat Biotech has submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India data from the clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin on children aged between two to 18 years.
- Fuel prices hit new record levels after hike for a third consecutive day: In Delhi, the petrol prices were increased by 25 paise to Rs 102.39 per litre while diesel rates were raised by 30 paise to Rs 90.77.
- Two civilians shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar: In Anantnag, a grenade was hurled at a Central Reserve Police Force bunker.
- Congress MLA in Assam arrested for provocative statements on 1983 Nellie Massacre: Sherman Ali Ahmed had said that the people who were called ‘martyrs’ of the violence had actually killed many Muslims.