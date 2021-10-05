A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Not being allowed to meet legal counsel after arrest, says Priyanka Gandhi: The Congress leader said that she has not been produced before a magistrate or given a copy of the FIR against her.
  2. J&K: Three civilians killed in Srinagar, Bandipora by militants, say police: A Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist and a street vendor from Bihar were killed in Srinagar, and another civilian was shot dead in Bandipora.  
  3. Mumbai cruise ship drugs case: Police begins inquiry, say no permission was taken for party: The police said they will also check if Covid-19 norms had been violated at the event.  
  4. Lakhimpur Kheri: Plea filed in Supreme Court seeks CBI inquiry into violence: The plea said that the investigation should be done within a deadline and under the supervision of the court.  
  5. Zydus Cadila’s two-dose Covid vaccine approved for phase 3 trials by Indian drug regulator: Emergency use authorisation was granted to the company’s three-dose vaccine on August 20.  
  6. Gross misrepresentation of facts, says Kiran Mazumdar Shaw after Pandora Papers name husband’s trust: Reports said that a person banned by the Securities and Exchange Board of India for insider trading is the ‘protector’ of the Deanstone Trust.
  7. Gujarat: BJP wins Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls: The saffron party suffered a setback in Bhanvad municipality as the Congress won 16 out 24 seats.
  8. Centre proposes to amend Forest Conservation Act to ease norms for border infrastructure projects: The existing norms to obtain approval for non-forestry use of forest land often delay strategic and security projects, the government said.  
  9. ‘Pakistan talks of peace, but its PM glorifies terrorists like Osama bin Laden’: India at UN: New Delhi was responding to a statement made by a Pakistani delegate last month saying that Jammu and Kashmir was not an ‘integral part’ of India.  
  10. Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to three scientists for discoveries in climate, complex systems: Syukuro Manabe is a Japanese-born American, Klaus Hasselmann is from Germany and Giorgio Parisi is from Italy.  