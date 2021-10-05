A look at the headlines right now:

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Not being allowed to meet legal counsel after arrest, says Priyanka Gandhi: The Congress leader said that she has not been produced before a magistrate or given a copy of the FIR against her. J&K: Three civilians killed in Srinagar, Bandipora by militants, say police: A Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist and a street vendor from Bihar were killed in Srinagar, and another civilian was shot dead in Bandipora. Mumbai cruise ship drugs case: Police begins inquiry, say no permission was taken for party: The police said they will also check if Covid-19 norms had been violated at the event. Lakhimpur Kheri: Plea filed in Supreme Court seeks CBI inquiry into violence: The plea said that the investigation should be done within a deadline and under the supervision of the court. Zydus Cadila’s two-dose Covid vaccine approved for phase 3 trials by Indian drug regulator: Emergency use authorisation was granted to the company’s three-dose vaccine on August 20. Gross misrepresentation of facts, says Kiran Mazumdar Shaw after Pandora Papers name husband’s trust: Reports said that a person banned by the Securities and Exchange Board of India for insider trading is the ‘protector’ of the Deanstone Trust. Gujarat: BJP wins Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls: The saffron party suffered a setback in Bhanvad municipality as the Congress won 16 out 24 seats. Centre proposes to amend Forest Conservation Act to ease norms for border infrastructure projects: The existing norms to obtain approval for non-forestry use of forest land often delay strategic and security projects, the government said. ‘Pakistan talks of peace, but its PM glorifies terrorists like Osama bin Laden’: India at UN: New Delhi was responding to a statement made by a Pakistani delegate last month saying that Jammu and Kashmir was not an ‘integral part’ of India. Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to three scientists for discoveries in climate, complex systems: Syukuro Manabe is a Japanese-born American, Klaus Hasselmann is from Germany and Giorgio Parisi is from Italy.