A look at the headlines right now:

Two arrested, Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son summoned by police tomorrow in Lakhimpur violence case: Ashish Mishra has been accused of running a car over protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh on October 3. Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody in drugs case: His lawyer has moved an interim bail plea. It will be heard on Friday. No Covid quarantine required for fully vaccinated Indians travelling to UK from October 11: Meanwhile, India will start issuing tourist visas from October 15. India is recording 20,000 Covid-19 cases daily, some districts still in red zone, says Centre: The government cautioned citizens about the risk of a resurgence of Covid-19 during the upcoming festival and wedding seasons. Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah: The chairperson of the Nobel Committee for Literature said he is one of the world’s most well-known post-colonial writers. Farmer allegedly hit by car in BJP leaders’ convoy in Haryana: Farmers have accused the party of trying to repeat the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in the state. BJP drops Varun and Maneka Gandhi from national executive committee: Varun Gandhi had strongly criticised the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, in which eight people died. Innocents being killed in J&K, we are worried about cross-border terrorism, says Centre: Seven people have been killed in the Union Territory in five days. Journalist Siddique Kappan denied medical care, alleges contempt plea in Supreme Court: A ‘delay in treatment will result in irreparable injury’ to Kappan, who has been in severe pain, the plea said. Fuel prices touch record high, petrol goes over Rs 103 in Delhi: Petrol prices were increased by 29 to 30 paise across India, and diesel prices rose by 35 to 38 paise per litre.