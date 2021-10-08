One Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in a gunfight with the police in Srinagar on Friday, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

The gunfight took place in Srinagar’s Natipora area, according to India Today.

The militant was identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar. The police said his associate escaped. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the gunfight, the police added.

“Terrorists fired upon Srinagar Police team,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. “Police also retaliated.”

As per the I/Card recovered from the killed #terrorist, he has been #identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/l0pCyM53nR — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 8, 2021

On Thursday, the Centre had said that it was concerned about cross-border terrorism. At a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also condemned the targeted killings of civilians in the Union territory.

Seven people have been killed in the Union Territory in nearly a week. Six of these attacks took place in Srinagar.

On Thursday, two teachers were killed by gunmen in a school in Sringar’s Safa Kadal town earlier.

Two days before that, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist in Srinagar and a vendor from Bihar were shot dead by suspected militants in the city. In Bandipora district, a taxi driver was also killed on the same day.

On October 2, two civilians were shot dead on October 3 by suspected militants in separate attacks in Srinagar.

The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for six of the attacks.