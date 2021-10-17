A look at the top headlines right now:

  1. Two labourers from Bihar shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam: Another labourer was injured in the firing at Wanpoh area of Kulgam district. The deceased men have been identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev.
  2. Three accused in Singhu killing sent to police custody for six days: The three men have been identified as Bhagwant Singh, Govind Singh and Narain Singh. Sarvjit Singh, the fourth accused person, had been sent to police custody for a week on Saturday.
  3. No Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai for the first time since outbreak of pandemic: The city’s tally of cases rose to 7,50,808, as it recorded 367 fresh infections on Sunday.
  4. Navjot Sidhu lists 13 points about “redemption of Punjab” in letter to Sonia Gandhi: Delivering justice in sacrilege incidents, tackling the drug menace in the state, providing employment and rejecting the Centre’s contentious agriculture laws are among the matters listed by Sidhu.
  5. At least 19 dead in Kerala as heavy rain triggers landslides: The India Meteorological Department has placed the districts of Pathanthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad on red alert, and said that they are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall.
  6. At least 40 injured in clashes in Bangladesh’s Feni city during protest against vandalism of temples: Hindu temples and shops were allegedly robbed during the clashes. The police used tear gas shells to disperse the alleged attackers.
  7. Car rams into religious procession in Bhopal, at least two people injured: The incident took place while people were walking in a procession to immerse an idol of the Hindu deity Durga. A video showed the driver of the car speeding the vehicle in the reverse direction and people trying to get out of its way.
  8. Mob forces woman to remove burqa in Bhopal: In a video, a man who was a part of the mob, is heard repeatedly telling the woman that she was “bringing disrepute to the community”.
  9. Sixth and last accused person arrested in UP property dealer death case: Kanpur-based property dealer Manish Gupta had died during a police raid at a hotel in Gorakhpur on September 28.
  10. Ex-bureaucrats flag amendment in preventive detention law that has not been notified for 43 years: A group of 100 former civil servants on Saturday wrote to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, highlighting that the Centre has not yet issued a notification to enforce the amendment to Article 22(4) of the Constitution of India