The big news: Two labourers from Bihar shot dead in J&K, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Three accused of killing labourer at Singhu border sent to custody, and Mumbai recorded no Covid death for first time since pandemic began.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Two labourers from Bihar shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam: Another labourer was injured in the firing at Wanpoh area of Kulgam district. The deceased men have been identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev.
- Three accused in Singhu killing sent to police custody for six days: The three men have been identified as Bhagwant Singh, Govind Singh and Narain Singh. Sarvjit Singh, the fourth accused person, had been sent to police custody for a week on Saturday.
- No Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai for the first time since outbreak of pandemic: The city’s tally of cases rose to 7,50,808, as it recorded 367 fresh infections on Sunday.
- Navjot Sidhu lists 13 points about “redemption of Punjab” in letter to Sonia Gandhi: Delivering justice in sacrilege incidents, tackling the drug menace in the state, providing employment and rejecting the Centre’s contentious agriculture laws are among the matters listed by Sidhu.
- At least 19 dead in Kerala as heavy rain triggers landslides: The India Meteorological Department has placed the districts of Pathanthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad on red alert, and said that they are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall.
- At least 40 injured in clashes in Bangladesh’s Feni city during protest against vandalism of temples: Hindu temples and shops were allegedly robbed during the clashes. The police used tear gas shells to disperse the alleged attackers.
- Car rams into religious procession in Bhopal, at least two people injured: The incident took place while people were walking in a procession to immerse an idol of the Hindu deity Durga. A video showed the driver of the car speeding the vehicle in the reverse direction and people trying to get out of its way.
- Mob forces woman to remove burqa in Bhopal: In a video, a man who was a part of the mob, is heard repeatedly telling the woman that she was “bringing disrepute to the community”.
- Sixth and last accused person arrested in UP property dealer death case: Kanpur-based property dealer Manish Gupta had died during a police raid at a hotel in Gorakhpur on September 28.
- Ex-bureaucrats flag amendment in preventive detention law that has not been notified for 43 years: A group of 100 former civil servants on Saturday wrote to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, highlighting that the Centre has not yet issued a notification to enforce the amendment to Article 22(4) of the Constitution of India