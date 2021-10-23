The big news: Amit Shah says J&K will have elections, get statehood, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The chief justice said court complexes need major improvement, and a Union minister said fuel taxes help pay for vaccines and free meals.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Jammu and Kashmir statehood will be restored after delimitation and elections, says Amit Shah: Shah visited J&K for the first time since Article 370 was abrogated.
- Difficult to deliver justice from dilapidated court buildings, says chief justice of India: NV Ramana has proposed forming a National Judicial Infrastructural Authority to look after judiciary buildings in India.
- Taxes on fuel fund Covid-19 vaccines, free meals, says Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri: He criticised the ‘simplistic political narrative’ calling for a reduction in taxes when global oil prices rise.
- Aryan Khan says NCB is misinterpreting WhatsApp chats to implicate him in drugs case: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed Khan has been victimised because he is Shah Rukh Khan’s son.
- India reports sharp jump in coronavirus deaths as Kerala revises fatality count: Centre asks states, Union Territories to quickly vaccinate those awaiting second dose.
- Karnataka court acquits two men, says book on Bhagat Singh does not prove link to Naxalites: The court observed that most material seized from the acquitted persons was required for ‘day-to-day livelihood’.
- Faizabad Railway Junction in Uttar Pradesh to be renamed Ayodhya Cantonment: The station is being developed in anticipation of the rise in tourism in Ayodhya once the Ram temple is opened to the public.
- Alec Baldwin was told prop gun that fatally shot cinematographer was safe, say court records: The assistant director who handed the prop gun to the actor did not know it was loaded.
- Twitter’s algorithm favours right-leaning content, news outlets, finds research: The social media giant itself conducted the study in seven countries.
- Bodies of 12 trekkers recovered near Lamkhaga Pass following heavy rain in Uttarakhand: The state has been badly affected by floods and landslides in the past few days.