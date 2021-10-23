A look at the top headlines right now:

  1. Jammu and Kashmir statehood will be restored after delimitation and elections, says Amit Shah: Shah visited J&K for the first time since Article 370 was abrogated.
  2. Difficult to deliver justice from dilapidated court buildings, says chief justice of India: NV Ramana has proposed forming a National Judicial Infrastructural Authority to look after judiciary buildings in India.
  3. Taxes on fuel fund Covid-19 vaccines, free meals, says Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri: He criticised the ‘simplistic political narrative’ calling for a reduction in taxes when global oil prices rise.
  4. Aryan Khan says NCB is misinterpreting WhatsApp chats to implicate him in drugs case: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed Khan has been victimised because he is Shah Rukh Khan’s son.
  5. India reports sharp jump in coronavirus deaths as Kerala revises fatality count: Centre asks states, Union Territories to quickly vaccinate those awaiting second dose.
  6. Karnataka court acquits two men, says book on Bhagat Singh does not prove link to Naxalites: The court observed that most material seized from the acquitted persons was required for ‘day-to-day livelihood’.
  7. Faizabad Railway Junction in Uttar Pradesh to be renamed Ayodhya Cantonment: The station is being developed in anticipation of the rise in tourism in Ayodhya once the Ram temple is opened to the public.
  8. Alec Baldwin was told prop gun that fatally shot cinematographer was safe, say court records: The assistant director who handed the prop gun to the actor did not know it was loaded.
  9. Twitter’s algorithm favours right-leaning content, news outlets, finds research: The social media giant itself conducted the study in seven countries.
  10. Bodies of 12 trekkers recovered near Lamkhaga Pass following heavy rain in Uttarakhand: The state has been badly affected by floods and landslides in the past few days.