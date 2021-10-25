A look at the headlines right now:

Aryan Khan case: NCB orders inquiry into bribery allegations against zonal chief Sameer Wankhede: On Sunday, a witness in the case had claimed that he had overheard discussions about a Rs 18-crore deal, of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Wankhede. Meanwhile, on Monday, a Mumbai court rejected an application by the Narcotics Control Bureau seeking directions to prevent attempts to create hurdles in the investigation of a drugs case involving Khan. Dabur withdraws Karwa Chauth ad after MP minister warns of legal action: The company also issued an unconditional apology for ‘unintentionally hurting sentiments’. Central Vista project: SC seeks Centre’s response on plea against change in land use: The petitioner told the court that the government has proposed to modify plot one from ‘recreational’ to ‘residential’. After vandalism on ‘Aashram’ set, MP home minister says name of web series should be changed: Bajrang Dal members had on Sunday caused a ruckus on the set in Bhopal, and assaulted one person. ‘I will speak to people of J&K’: Amit Shah on Farooq Abdullah’s call for talks with Pakistan: The abrogation of Article 370 was done to put the erstwhile state on the path of development, Shah said. Punjab will approach SC if Centre doesn’t roll back notification enhancing BSF powers, says CM: Charanjit Singh Channi made the announcement after taking part in an all-party meeting in Chandigarh. NEET counselling will not begin till SC decides on validity of OBC, EWS quota, says Centre: Petitioners have sought quashing of a notification on the reservations in the all-India quota for medical courses beginning from academic session 2021-’22. Facebook’s algorithm led dummy user in India to fake news, hate speech within three weeks: Reports: Facebook had created the test account in February 2019 to study the impact of algorithms which determine the content that users see on the platform in India. Sudan military chief dissolves government in coup, prime minister, government officials arrested: Leaders from across the world criticised the military takeover. Covid-19: China says fresh outbreak of Delta variant infections could spread further: China has reported more than 100 cases of Covid-19 across 11 provinces in the last week.