A look at the top headlines right now:

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies at 46: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ‘a cruel twist of fate’ had taken him away. Aryan Khan to walk out of jail on Saturday: The Bombay High Court has imposed 13 bail conditions on Shah Rukh Khan’s son. Tennis icon Leander Paes joins Trinamool Congress: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is campaigning for the party ahead of the elections in Goa next year. Railways withdraws order asking IRCTC to share convenience fee after fall in company’s stock price: The fee that is charged from passengers is a sizeable part of the revenue generated by the railways. Delhi Assembly committee summons Facebook representatives on November 2: The social media giant came under scrutiny because of accusations that its laxity in applying hate speech rules and policies had contributed to the violence in the Capital in February last year. In Gurugram, protestors disrupt namaz again, 30 detained: Hindutva outfits have objected to prayers being offered in public places. Calcutta High Court sets aside order transferring Alapan Bandyopadhyay’s case: The court was hearing the former West Bengal chief secretary’s plea against an order passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal’s principal bench. J&K photojournalist among eight arrested in militant conspiracy case: The eight persons have been instrumental in providing “logistical and material support” to militants, the National Investigation Agency alleged. Bombay High Court rejects Anil Deshmukh’s plea to stop Enforcement Directorate summons:The court also said that it would not stop the law enforcing agency from arresting the former Maharashtra home minister in the money laundering case. Women will be standing in my position in 40 years, says Indian Army chief: MM Naravane also said that he was sure that women would perform better than their male counterparts.