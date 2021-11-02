A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Trinamool Congress wins all seats Bengal bye-polls, BJP and its ally in Assam: The Congress clean swept the three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh and was leading in a Lok Sabha seat that went for bye-polls in the state.
  2. CBI files chargesheet against Navy officer for allegedly leaking classified information: Two retired Navy officers have also been named in two chargesheets filed by the central agency.
  3. Income Tax department seizes properties reportedly linked to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar: The Income Tax department has not yet issued a statement on attachment of the properties. However, unidentified officials of the department told reporters that the action was taken under the Prohibition of the Benami Property Transactions Act.
  4. Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress, announces name of his new party: The new party will be named the Punjab Lok Congress. In a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Singh said that he was deeply hurt by her conduct, as well as that of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
  5. As Virat Kohli’s 9-month-old daughter gets rape threats, Delhi women’s panel issues notice to police: Kohli’s daughter was targeted after he defended pacer Mohammed Shami, who was subjected to online abuse following India’s loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.
  6. Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader booked for asking his supporters to ‘skin’ Muslims alive: Vikram Randhawa demanded that the Indian citizenship of those who had cheered for Pakistan during the recent T-20 World Cup match be revoked.
  7. Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh gets bail from High Court: Suresh and seven others were booked under the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act by the National Investigation Agency.
  8. Gurugram administration disallows namaz in eight places after ultimatum from Hindutva bodies: The administration said that it took the decision on the basis of “objection from local residents and resident welfare associations”.
  9. Petrol price rises for seventh consecutive day, cost of diesel remains unchanged: After the revision, petrol cost Rs 110.04 in Delhi and diesel Rs 98.42 per litre. Petrol is now being sold at Rs 115.85 in Mumbai and diesel Rs 106.62 a litre.
  10. At least 15 dead in two blasts near hospital in Afghanistan capital Kabul: The first explosion took place in front of the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital, while the second one occurred at a nearby area.