Red alert in Chennai, 7 Tamil Nadu districts withdrawn as depression begins to cross coast: Flight services at Chennai airport have resumed after being suspended earlier in the day. India has not accepted China’s illegal occupation in border areas, says Centre: The foreign ministry spokesperson said India has also taken note of the Pentagon report that highlighted presence of a Chinese village near Arunachal Pradesh. SIT head who gave clean chit to Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots case ‘rewarded handsomely’, Zakia Jafri tells SC: Zakia Jafri is the wife of Congress leader Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the violence. SC agrees to hear plea challenging UAPA charges against Tripura journalists, lawyers: Earlier this week, the state police booked 102 Twitter handles under the anti-terror law, claiming the authorities wanted to stop the spread of rumours. Hindutva activist booked for remarks about Muslims in protest against hotel opening: The police have booked Pinkal Bhatiya and an oncologist for deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings. Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan sacked two years after he was cleared of medical negligence charges: The paediatrician said he will move the High Court once he gets his letter of termination. Police made me sign letter without showing me contents, says Kasganj man whose son died in custody: Altaf’s family has alleged that he was murdered in custody while the police have claimed that he hanged himself to a tap in the police station washroom. Punjab Assembly adopts resolution opposing Centre’s extension of BSF jurisdiction in state: The political parties said the Union government’s move was an insult to the Punjab Police. Congress moves privilege motion against ex-BJP MP’s appointment as National Monuments Authority head: The party’s chief whip in Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, claimed that Tarun Vijay did not have the required qualifications to hold the post. Astronaut of Indian origin leads mission to International Space Station: The spacecraft was launched into orbit on Wednesday evening from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.