The big news: IMD withdraws red alert for eight Tamil Nadu districts, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The MEA said India does not accept China’s illegal occupation, and Zakia Jafri said the SIT head in the 2002 Gujarat riots case was rewarded.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Red alert in Chennai, 7 Tamil Nadu districts withdrawn as depression begins to cross coast: Flight services at Chennai airport have resumed after being suspended earlier in the day.
- India has not accepted China’s illegal occupation in border areas, says Centre: The foreign ministry spokesperson said India has also taken note of the Pentagon report that highlighted presence of a Chinese village near Arunachal Pradesh.
- SIT head who gave clean chit to Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots case ‘rewarded handsomely’, Zakia Jafri tells SC: Zakia Jafri is the wife of Congress leader Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the violence.
- SC agrees to hear plea challenging UAPA charges against Tripura journalists, lawyers: Earlier this week, the state police booked 102 Twitter handles under the anti-terror law, claiming the authorities wanted to stop the spread of rumours.
- Hindutva activist booked for remarks about Muslims in protest against hotel opening: The police have booked Pinkal Bhatiya and an oncologist for deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings.
- Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan sacked two years after he was cleared of medical negligence charges: The paediatrician said he will move the High Court once he gets his letter of termination.
- Police made me sign letter without showing me contents, says Kasganj man whose son died in custody: Altaf’s family has alleged that he was murdered in custody while the police have claimed that he hanged himself to a tap in the police station washroom.
- Punjab Assembly adopts resolution opposing Centre’s extension of BSF jurisdiction in state: The political parties said the Union government’s move was an insult to the Punjab Police.
- Congress moves privilege motion against ex-BJP MP’s appointment as National Monuments Authority head: The party’s chief whip in Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, claimed that Tarun Vijay did not have the required qualifications to hold the post.
- Astronaut of Indian origin leads mission to International Space Station: The spacecraft was launched into orbit on Wednesday evening from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.