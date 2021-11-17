The big news: Punjab to quash cases against farmers for protests, fires, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan approved a Bill that will allow Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal against his conviction, and the ED chief’s tenure was extended for a year.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Punjab to cancel FIRs against farmers protesting Centre’s agricultural laws: Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that cases related to stubble burning will also be cancelled.
- Pakistan Parliament approves Bill allowing Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal against his conviction: The proposed law will ensure implementation of a verdict passed on the matter by the International Court of Justice in 2019.
- Enforcement Directorate chief’s tenure extended for one year a day before his retirement date: In September, the Supreme Court had said that Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s term should not be continued beyond November.
- Supreme Court restrains Tripura Police from taking action against two lawyers, journalist booked under UAPA: The Press Club said that cases against journalists who covered violence in the state should be dropped. Meanwhile, four people booked in Maharashtra for ‘provocative’ social media posts on Tripura violence.
- J&K: Families of civilians killed in Hyderpora gunfight ask authorities to return their bodies: The families claimed that Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul had no links with militants.
- Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh declared proclaimed offender in extortion case: According to Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code, proclaimed offenders are accused persons who have a warrant against them and are absconding. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court transfers judge hearing money laundering case against NCP’s Anil Deshmukh.
- At least 20 Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir resign, say party heading towards ‘disastrous situation’: The leaders, considered close to Ghulam Nabi Azad, said they wanted a change in leadership of the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit.
- Over 26% children in rural India did not have access to smartphones for online classes, shows survey: The Annual Status of Education Report (Rural) 2021 survey also showed that admissions to government schools increased by 5% between 2020 and 2021.
- Trucks carrying non-essential items not allowed to enter Delhi till Sunday to curb air pollution: People in five-star hotels blaming farmers for stubble burning, says Supreme Court
- Taliban will be invited to meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbours next year, says Pakistan minister: The meeting will also be attended by representatives from China, Iran, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.