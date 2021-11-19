A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Narendra Modi announces repeal of farm laws, protests to continue till they are revoked in Parliament: The Opposition took a dig at the BJP saying that the ‘laws have been repealed for votes as the several Cabinet ministers, including Modi himself have criticised the farmer protests in the past.
  2. Indo-China ties are going through a ‘bad patch’ as Beijing violated agreements, says S Jaishankar: China should clarify about the direction that it wanted to take the bilateral relations with India, the foreign minister said.
  3. Reinstate Article 370, say J&K politicians after Modi announces repeal of farm laws: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah urged the Centre to restore the special status of the erstwhile state.
  4. Registration of marriage cannot be withheld for nod to conversion, says Allahabad High Court: The court was hearing the petitions of 17 women in interfaith relationships, who stated that they had converted into another religion out of choice.
  5. Nineteen people injured in clash between BJP and TMC in Tripura’s Teliamura town: The local administration has imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in three wards of Teliamura.
  6. ‘Greater Kashmir’ newspaper vacates Srinagar office after receiving notice for ‘illegal occupation’: The government notice said the period for which the office was allotted to the publication had expired.
  7. Facebook has fact-checkers for only 11 of 20 Indian languages, official tells panel: Facebook Public Policy Director Shivnath Thukral told the Delhi Assembly panel that it relies on 10 third-party fact-checkers to monitor fake news in India.
  8. Gupkar Alliance asks president to order judicial probe in Hyderpora gunfight: The political parties also want the findings of the inquiry to be revealed to the public. Meanwhile, Kashmir shut down to protest killings of the two civilians.
  9. Austria to enter nationwide lockdown from November 22 amid surge of coronavirus cases: Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said that the country will make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory from February 1 next year.
  10. First Covid-19 case was a vendor from China’s Wuhan animal market, says study: The first patient was earlier thought to be an accountant from the city.