The big news: Centre to withdraw farm laws, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India’s Foreign Minister said that Indo-China ties are going through a ‘bad patch’, and J&K politicians called for reinstating Article 370.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi announces repeal of farm laws, protests to continue till they are revoked in Parliament: The Opposition took a dig at the BJP saying that the ‘laws have been repealed for votes as the several Cabinet ministers, including Modi himself have criticised the farmer protests in the past.
- Indo-China ties are going through a ‘bad patch’ as Beijing violated agreements, says S Jaishankar: China should clarify about the direction that it wanted to take the bilateral relations with India, the foreign minister said.
- Reinstate Article 370, say J&K politicians after Modi announces repeal of farm laws: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah urged the Centre to restore the special status of the erstwhile state.
- Registration of marriage cannot be withheld for nod to conversion, says Allahabad High Court: The court was hearing the petitions of 17 women in interfaith relationships, who stated that they had converted into another religion out of choice.
- Nineteen people injured in clash between BJP and TMC in Tripura’s Teliamura town: The local administration has imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in three wards of Teliamura.
- ‘Greater Kashmir’ newspaper vacates Srinagar office after receiving notice for ‘illegal occupation’: The government notice said the period for which the office was allotted to the publication had expired.
- Facebook has fact-checkers for only 11 of 20 Indian languages, official tells panel: Facebook Public Policy Director Shivnath Thukral told the Delhi Assembly panel that it relies on 10 third-party fact-checkers to monitor fake news in India.
- Gupkar Alliance asks president to order judicial probe in Hyderpora gunfight: The political parties also want the findings of the inquiry to be revealed to the public. Meanwhile, Kashmir shut down to protest killings of the two civilians.
- Austria to enter nationwide lockdown from November 22 amid surge of coronavirus cases: Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said that the country will make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory from February 1 next year.
- First Covid-19 case was a vendor from China’s Wuhan animal market, says study: The first patient was earlier thought to be an accountant from the city.