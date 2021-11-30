Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to take place in parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra and north Konkan on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. It also said that heavy rainfall was likely in these regions on Thursday.

According to the forecast, Palghar, Thane and Mumbai could be the worst hit, reported NDTV.

A low-pressure area was likely to form over east central Arabian sea off the Maharashtra coast during the next 24 hours, the weather agency said in its update issued at 2.30 pm.

It also said that a low pressure area could also form over Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal around Friday. “Subsequently, it is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Andhra Pradesh – Odisha coasts around December 4 morning,” the weather agency said.

In view of this, it has predicted heavy rainfall was very likely to start at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha by Friday evening.

This was likely to turn into very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall in coastal Odisha and heavy to very heavy rainfall in interior districts of the state, coastal districts of West Bengal and north coastal Andhra Pradesh on the next day, agency said.

“It is likely that the north eastern states would also experience enhanced rainfall activity on December 5 and 6, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall owing to the likely northeastward movement of the remnant of the system during the same period,” it added.

The agency has advised fishermen not to venture into Andaman Sea between Tuesday and Thursday and into southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on Thursday and Friday.