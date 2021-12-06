Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Monday speak in Parliament about the killing of civilians by security forces in Nagaland, ANI reported. The home minister will deliver a statement in the Lok Sabha at 3 pm and in the Rajya Sabha an hour later.

On Saturday evening, members of the Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force that operates under the Indian Army, ambushed a vehicle in Mon district, killing six workers returning to Oting village from a coal mine in a nearby forest. A member of the security forces mistook the coal mine workers as insurgents from the Yung Aung faction of the banned National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), PTI reported.

The Army said its personnel had launched the security operation based on “credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents”.

After the ambush, local residents set the vehicles of the security forces on fire. As the soldiers fled, they shot dead more civilians.

On Sunday afternoon, one person was killed and another injured after locals entered a camp of the Assam Rifles to protest against Saturday’s killings.

In Parliament on Monday, Shah is expected to speak about how the counter-insurgency operation went wrong. On Sunday, the home minister had expressed anguish about the “unfortunate incident” and said the state government would investigate the killings.

The Opposition has served multiple adjournments, seeking detailed discussion about the ambush.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said Shah “can’t get away by just expressing anguish”.

SIT formed

The Nagaland government has formed a Special Investigation Team to inquire into the deaths of civilians. “In order to facilitate free and fair investigation of the case and looking at the complexity of the case, which may involve investigation in multiple jurisdictions beyond the district, it has been decided to transfer the investigation of the matter to the State Crime Police Station…,” an order stated.

The Nagaland home department said that a first information report under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) had been filed at Tizit Police Station.

The first information report said that the intention of security forces was to “murder and injure civilians”.

Naga groups, politicians condemn killing

Several Naga armed groups, civil society bodies and politicians, including the chief of Nagaland unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, have condemned the killings.

In a statement, the BJP’s state unit chief Temjen Imna Along, who is also the minister of tribal affairs, called the Army’s killing a “war crime” and “genocide”.

The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah faction) – the biggest Naga armed group involved in peace talks with the government – described Saturday as a “black day” and said the “absurdity and insanity” of the armed forces have been exposed.

The NSCN (IM) went on to describe the security forces as “trigger happy”, adding that this was not the first time they had acted with impunity under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, which the group said is used against the Naga political movement.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act gives the military sweeping powers to search and arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for “the maintenance of public order”, and to do so with a degree of immunity from prosecution.

The Act was extended in Nagaland for six more months in June.