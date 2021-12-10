The big news: Seven more cases takes India’s Omicron variant tally to 32, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat was cremated with full military honours, and Aryan Khan moved court to remove one of his bail conditions.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India’s Omicron tally rises to 32, Centre says it is monitoring over 70 Covid clusters: Maharashtra reported seven new cases of the variant on Friday.
- Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours: He was accorded a 17-gun salute.
- Aryan Khan files plea to remove bail condition of weekly appearance before NCB: The Bombay High Court had on October 28 granted bail to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son in the case related to the drugs found on a cruise ship in Mumbai.
- Opposition seeks Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s resignation over land encroachment allegations: A report alleged on Wednesday that a firm co-founded by Sarma’s wife is occupying government land intended for landless persons and institutions.
- Offensive social media posts about Bipin Rawat’s death will not be tolerated, says Karnataka CM: Basavaraj Bommai said that the police had been directed to take strict legal action against those who put up such comments.
- Court unhappy with absence of special public prosecutors at hearing in Delhi riots case: Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat said that the cases were being adjourned because the legal counsel were not present at hearings.
- State’s force should never be used to browbeat political opinions, says Supreme Court: The court added that in a diverse country like India, there were bound to be different points of view.
- Supreme Court tells Air Quality Commission to decide on relaxing restrictions in Delhi: A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana noted that the air quality in the national Capital has started improving.
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to United States, rules UK court: He faces 18 charges in connection with 5 lakh secret files on American military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
- Concern grows about UK Bill that allows individuals to be stripped of citizenship without notice: A new clause of the Nationality and Borders Bill allows authorities to not alert people about their decision if it is not ‘reasonably practicable’ to do so.