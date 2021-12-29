The big news: Mumbai, Delhi report massive jumps in daily infection count, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Police booked seer Kalicharan for hate speech against Muslims, Christians, and a government panel said Omicron could largely evade immunity.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mumbai and Delhi record more than 80% rise in single-day cases of coronavirus: The cities have been recording a significant increase in their figures reported over 24 hours since last week.
- Pune Police books seer Kalicharan, five others for alleged hate speeches against Muslims, Christians: Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that Christians are Hindutva brigade’s new targets after Muslims.
- Data confirms that Omicron has high potential of evading immune system, says genome sequencing body: Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said that Omicron variant continues to pose very high risk.
- Congress threatens protests if persons accused of assaulting a Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh are not arrested in a day: A purported video of a 16-year old girl being thrashed and molested was widely shared on social media on Tuesday.
- Jharkhand slashes petrol prices by Rs 25 per litre for two-wheeler owners who hold ration cards: From January 26 next year, Rs 25 will be deposited to consumers’ bank accounts for up to 10 litres of the fuel every month.
- Foxconn to restructure management after mass food poisoning at Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur factory: Over 150 employees of the electronics good manufacturer were hospitalised earlier this month.
- Citizens can be illegally profiled during polls if voter ID, Aadhaar are linked, say ex-bureaucrats: The group said that it was likely that non-citizens could be registered as voters if Aadhaar is used as the only proof.
- Play Indian music on flights and in airports, urges aviation ministry: The Indian Council for Cultural Relations had asked minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to make it mandatory for airlines and airports to play Indian music.
- Cold wave hits Kashmir, minus 10.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Gulmarg: These conditions could prevail for the next four to five days at isolated places in the country’s northwestern parts, the weather department said.
- Hong Kong Police raid pro-democracy media outlet ‘Stand News’, arrest six people: This is the latest crackdown by the government on the media in the city following the imposition of a national security law.