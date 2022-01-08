The big news: EC bans physical rallies for Assembly polls till January 15, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi, Mumbai register over 20,000 new coronavirus cases, and students and faculty of IIMs urged Modi to speak up on the rising intolerance.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Five states to vote in seven phases from February 10, results on March 10: Polls will be held in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
- Delhi, Mumbai register over 20,000 new coronavirus cases: The capital’s positivity rate increased to 19.6% from 17.73% a day earlier.
- ‘Your silence emboldens hate-filled violence’: IIM students, faculty members tell Narendra Modi: The 183 signatories of the letter urged the prime minister to ‘stand firm against forces’ seeking to divide the country.
- Missionaries of Charity’s FCRA approval restored by Centre, says report: The home ministry had last month rejected the NGO’s application to renew its registration, saying ‘adverse inputs were noticed’ in it.
- Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul charged with criminal conspiracy, press body condemns arrest: Gul was arrested on Wednesday after he posted a video of a family protesting against the killing of their kin in a gunfight with security forces.
- Twenty-one die in cars stranded in snow near Pakistan’s Murree town: The authorities have declared the area as a disaster zone and calamity hit. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar imposed a state of emergency.
- Akhilesh Yadav to ask EC for funds for digital campaign to compete with BJP: The Election Commission has advised political parties to conduct campaigns virtually and said no rallies or roadshows will be allowed till January 15.
- India recorded over 30 lakh Covid-19 deaths till July, shows analysis: The study by researchers from University of Toronto’s Centre for Global Health Research was based on 3 sources – a national survey and two government databases.
- In Mumbai, 96% of Covid-19 patients on oxygen support are unvaccinated, says civic body chief: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief said that 80% of the the coronavirus beds in Mumbai are unoccupied.
- India reports 1.41 lakh new Covid cases in past 24 hours, 285 more deaths: This is a 21.3% increase from the number of new cases reported on Friday morning.