A look at the top headlines right now:

Former CM Manohar Parrikar’s son not on BJP’s candidate list for Goa polls, AAP offers him ticket: Utpal Parrikar had expressed his will to contest the Panaji seat, but the BJP has named sitting MLA Atanasio Monserrate as its candidate. Supreme Court upholds 27% OBC quota in NEET: However, it has agreed to hear the matter pertaining to the validity of criteria for determining the EWS quota in the third week of March. Yati Narsinghanand Giri’s bail rejected in Haridwar hate speech case: The Uttarakhand court said that Giri was ‘spoiling religious harmony/atmosphere through social media’. Chinese Army has abducted a 17-year-old from Indian territory, claims BJP MP: Tapir Gao, the MP from Arunachal East, said that Miram Taron was kidnapped from the state’s Upper Siang district on Tuesday. Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal, says party spokesperson: The Samajwadi Party has won the seat seven times since 1993. Three dead, 20 injured in blast at Lahore’s Anarkali market: A police official said that the explosion left a crater, which suggested that it was caused by a bomb. Mumbai court denies bail to three accused in ‘Bulli bai’ case: Mumbai Police’s cyber crime branch made the fifth arrest in the case. In first sentencing in 2020 Delhi violence, Dinesh Yadav gets five years’ jail term: Last month, Yadav was the first person to be convicted in cases related to the communal clashes in the national Capital in February 2020. Booster dose coverage among senior citizens relatively low, show Centre’s data: As on Thursday, out of 47.81 lakh eligible senior citizens, 18.68 lakh or 39% have received the precautionary jab. Facebook stalling its impact assessment report on human rights in India, allege whistleblowers: In 2020, Facebook had commissioned an assessment to look into the company’s role in spreading hate speech and inciting violence in India.