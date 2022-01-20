The big news: BJP denies ticket to Manohar Parrikar’s son in Goa elections, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: In its NEET order, the SC said reservation was not at odds with merit, and Yati Narsinghanand Giri’s bail was rejected in the Haridwar case.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Former CM Manohar Parrikar’s son not on BJP’s candidate list for Goa polls, AAP offers him ticket: Utpal Parrikar had expressed his will to contest the Panaji seat, but the BJP has named sitting MLA Atanasio Monserrate as its candidate.
- Supreme Court upholds 27% OBC quota in NEET: However, it has agreed to hear the matter pertaining to the validity of criteria for determining the EWS quota in the third week of March.
- Yati Narsinghanand Giri’s bail rejected in Haridwar hate speech case: The Uttarakhand court said that Giri was ‘spoiling religious harmony/atmosphere through social media’.
- Chinese Army has abducted a 17-year-old from Indian territory, claims BJP MP: Tapir Gao, the MP from Arunachal East, said that Miram Taron was kidnapped from the state’s Upper Siang district on Tuesday.
- Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal, says party spokesperson: The Samajwadi Party has won the seat seven times since 1993.
- Three dead, 20 injured in blast at Lahore’s Anarkali market: A police official said that the explosion left a crater, which suggested that it was caused by a bomb.
- Mumbai court denies bail to three accused in ‘Bulli bai’ case: Mumbai Police’s cyber crime branch made the fifth arrest in the case.
- In first sentencing in 2020 Delhi violence, Dinesh Yadav gets five years’ jail term: Last month, Yadav was the first person to be convicted in cases related to the communal clashes in the national Capital in February 2020.
- Booster dose coverage among senior citizens relatively low, show Centre’s data: As on Thursday, out of 47.81 lakh eligible senior citizens, 18.68 lakh or 39% have received the precautionary jab.
- Facebook stalling its impact assessment report on human rights in India, allege whistleblowers: In 2020, Facebook had commissioned an assessment to look into the company’s role in spreading hate speech and inciting violence in India.