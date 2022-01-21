A look at the top headlines right now:

In Goa, Utpal Parrikar resigns from BJP, will contest as independent candidate from Panaji: This came a day after the BJP did not include his name in its list of 34 candidates for the polls. Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate extinguished, merged with National War Memorial torch: The ceremonial flame was put out for the first time since it was lit in 1972 as a mark of honour for soldiers. Priyanka Gandhi hints she could be Congress CM candidate in Uttar Pradesh: The Congress leader made the statement at the launch of party’s manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly elections. Attorney General gives nod for contempt proceedings against Yati Narsinghanad Giri: The Hindutva supremacist seer in an interview had said that he did not trust the Supreme Court or the Constitution. Four members of Indian family freeze to death near US-Canada border: They were believed to be trying to cross over to the United States. Karnataka lifts weekend lockdown, but night curfew to continue: Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal directed the government to continue imposing weekend curfew in the city. Statue of Subhash Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate, announces PM Narendra Modi: Till the installation is completed, a hologram of the statue will be projected at the site. Mumbai Police arrest three for allegedly making lewd remarks about Muslim women on Clubhouse app: They have been charged with Indian Penal Code sections that provide punishment for sexual harassment and stalking among others. Punjab CM says he will file defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal for remarks on ED raids: Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that he had nothing to do with the money allegedly seized from his nephew’s house. Supreme Court refuses to censor actor Kangana Ranaut’s social media posts: The petitioner objected to a post by Ranaut referring to farmers protesting against the now-repealed agricultural laws as ‘Khalistani terrorists’.