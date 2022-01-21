The big news: Utpal Parrikar to contest Goa polls as independent candidate, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame was merged with the National War Memorial torch, and Priyanka Gandhi hinted at being Congress’ CM candidate in UP.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- In Goa, Utpal Parrikar resigns from BJP, will contest as independent candidate from Panaji: This came a day after the BJP did not include his name in its list of 34 candidates for the polls.
- Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate extinguished, merged with National War Memorial torch: The ceremonial flame was put out for the first time since it was lit in 1972 as a mark of honour for soldiers.
- Priyanka Gandhi hints she could be Congress CM candidate in Uttar Pradesh: The Congress leader made the statement at the launch of party’s manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly elections.
- Attorney General gives nod for contempt proceedings against Yati Narsinghanad Giri: The Hindutva supremacist seer in an interview had said that he did not trust the Supreme Court or the Constitution.
- Four members of Indian family freeze to death near US-Canada border: They were believed to be trying to cross over to the United States.
- Karnataka lifts weekend lockdown, but night curfew to continue: Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal directed the government to continue imposing weekend curfew in the city.
- Statue of Subhash Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate, announces PM Narendra Modi: Till the installation is completed, a hologram of the statue will be projected at the site.
- Mumbai Police arrest three for allegedly making lewd remarks about Muslim women on Clubhouse app: They have been charged with Indian Penal Code sections that provide punishment for sexual harassment and stalking among others.
- Punjab CM says he will file defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal for remarks on ED raids: Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that he had nothing to do with the money allegedly seized from his nephew’s house.
- Supreme Court refuses to censor actor Kangana Ranaut’s social media posts: The petitioner objected to a post by Ranaut referring to farmers protesting against the now-repealed agricultural laws as ‘Khalistani terrorists’.