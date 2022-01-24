The big news: WHO says wrong to assume it is ‘endgame’ of Covid pandemic, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Delhi court framed charges against Sharjeel Imam in anti-CAA speech case, and Julian Assange won the right to appeal against his extradition.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Wrong to assume we are in ‘endgame’ of coronavirus pandemic, says WHO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the acute stage of the pandemic could end this year if primary targets to eradicate the disease are met.
- Delhi court frames sedition charges against activist Sharjeel Imam in anti-CAA speech case: Imam’s bail plea in the case has been denied, said his lawyer Talib Mustafa.
- Wikileaks founder Julian Assange wins right to appeal in UK Supreme Court against extradition to US: Assange faces 18 charges in connection with 5 lakh secret files on American military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
- Unemployment, ‘scarring’ of the middle class’ buying power concerns for India, says Raghuram Rajan: The former RBI governor said that Covid-19 might lead to a ‘K-shaped recovery’, where there would be wide divergence in growth rates of large and smaller firms.
- Changes to IAS rules would hamper federal structure, three chief ministers tell PM Modi: Till now, seven chief ministers have opposed the proposed changes in deputation rules of Indian Administrative Service officers.
- All anti-CAA protests sites were close to mosques, argues prosecution on Umar Khalid’s bail plea: At the activist’s bail plea hearing in a Delhi riots case, the prosecutor said the locations were deliberately picked and ‘purposefully given secular names’.
- Sensex falls by 1,546 points, Nifty by 468 points: Sensex has lost over 2,500 points in four trading sessions last week.
- India registers 3,06,064 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 20.75%: In the past 24 hours, 439 people died of Covid-19, taking the overall fatality count to 4,89,848.
- Hindu groups object to namaz in Karnataka government school, authorities order inquiry: Meanwhile, a statue of St Sebastian located in the Trinity Church in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district was vandalised by two unidentified men
- Shiv Sena wasted 25 years due to alliance with BJP, says party chief Uddhav Thackeray: The Maharashtra chief minister said that the Shiv Sena was ‘betrayed and attempts were made to destroy’ it in Maharashtra.