Bipin Rawat, Kalyan Singh to get Padma Vibhushan: Bharat Biotech founders Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, and Managing Director of the Serum Institute of India Cyrus S Poonawalla will receive the Padma Bhushan. Karnataka records 41,400 new Covid-19 cases, discharges exceed daily infections: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Covid-19 curbs in the national Capital will soon be lifted as the city’s positivity rate was dropping fast. Supreme Court refuses to extend foreign funding licences of non-profit organisations: The petitioner had asked the court to exempt humanitarian organisations from the purview of FCRA as long as Covid-19 continues to be a ‘notified disaster’. Covid crisis has shown that Indians are connected as one family, says president in R-Day eve address: Ram Nath Kovind also said that the guiding principles of the Preamble form the bedrock on which the country stands. Former Union minister RPN Singh switches from Congress to BJP: Singh was in the Congress’ star campaigner for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections list released on Monday. Promise of ‘irrational freebies’ before polls ‘a serious issue’, SC tells Centre, election panel: The court has asked the government and the Election Commission to respond to a plea filed by a BJP leader within four weeks. Have been getting hate mails for my stance on marital rape, amicus curiae Rebecca John tells HC: John has been assisting the Delhi High Court with a batch of petitions demanding criminalisation of marital rape. Judges should think about language they use to criticise Election Commission, says law minister: Kiren Rijiju also claimed that some people attempting to defame the poll body were actually trying to discredit India’s democracy. Kerala HC rejects appeal challenging Modi’s photo on Covid vaccine certificate: On December 21, the High Court had rejected the activist’s petition against the prime minister’s picture on the certificates and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Over 61 crore students adversely affected by school closures, says Unicef: Apart from learning loss, closing down of schools have also impacted children’s mental health and their access to nutritional food, said the UN agency.

