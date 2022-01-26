An eight-year-old was allegedly raped by two boys aged 11 and 12 in North East Delhi, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

The girl sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital. She is said to have bled profusely.

The Delhi Police said that the eight-year-old was playing outside her house in the Shastri Park area on Monday when the 12-year-old boy called her to his home. He and his friend allegedly raped her there.

According to the Delhi Commission for Women, when she returned home, she complained of a severe stomach ache and had suffered serious injuries to her private parts.

The girl’s mother told The Hindu that initially, she did not understand what her daughter was saying. “When I saw her clothes, I realised she had been raped,” she said. “Later I understood that the boy had threatened to set her ablaze.”

The commission on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police, directing them to provide a copy of the first information report. The panel has asked for details of people taken into custody in the case.

The panel has directed the police to file an action taken report by January 28.

DCW issues notice to #DelhiPolice in the matter of brutal gang rape of 8 year old girl in Delhi's Shastri Park area. pic.twitter.com/qVa51qabxn — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) January 25, 2022

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 AB (rape) and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Sanjay Sain said that the two boys have been apprehended. “The boys live near her place and were identified with the help of local enquiry and CCTVs near the house,” he said, according to The Indian Express. “We are questioning them.”

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said on Wednesday that the girl was in “unimaginable pain”, PTI reported.

“The people gang-raping an eight-year-old are not humans!” she said. “The strongest punishment needs to be given to the guilty.”