The big news: Kerala reports more than 54,000 Covid cases, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Supreme Court refused to lay down yardstick for promotion to SC/STs, and in a separate case it warned airline SpiceJet of declaring insolvency.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- Kerala reports 54,537 new cases, positivity rate above 47%: On Thursday, Kerala had logged 51,739 infections with a positivity rate of 44.6%. State Health Minister Veena George has said that the Omicron variant currently accounts for about 94% of Covid-19 cases in Kerala.
- Supreme Court refuses to lay down yardstick for representation for quota inpromotion to SC/STs: The court said that states were required to collect quantifiable data on representation of the communities in government jobs.
- SC gives three weeks to SpiceJet to clear dues in payment default case, but warns insolvency: The airline had challenged a Madras HC order that directed the airline to pay $5 million to financial services firm Credit Suisse, or face liquidation of assets.
- Bharat Biotech gets approval to conduct trials for its intranasal Covid-19 booster dose: The Hyderabad-based manufacturer has proposed the booster dose for those who have already received Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.
- Indian family found dead near US-Canada border identified: Their bodies were found near the town of Emerson on the Canadian side of the border. They were believed to have died due to exposure to cold weather while trying to cross the border into the United States.
- Protestors block roads, burn tyres during shutdown in Bihar against Railways exam results: The candidates have alleged irregularities in the results of the tests conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board.
- Google to invest up to Rs 7,491 crore in Bharti Airtel: From the total amount, the Google will make a Rs 5,246.32-crore equity investment in Airtel at a price of Rs 734 per share. The remaining amount will be invested in scaling up the telecom firm’s plans to offer affordable services and increasing digital inclusion.
- V Anantha Nageswaran takes over as new chief economic adviser: He was a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the prime minister between 2019 and 2021.
- Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter found hanging in Bengaluru apartment: Soundarya was in her early-30s and was a doctor at a private hospital in Bengaluru
- Sri Lanka to amend anti-terror law that gives sweeping powers to arrest without trial: A provision has been proposed to allow suspects to approach the Supreme Court if they feel that their fundamental rights are violated.