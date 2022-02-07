The big news: Modi says blind opposition not the way forward and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Students wearing hijabs sent to separate classrooms as Karnataka college allows entry and Army personnel hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- Congress has not changed its ego after decades of defeat, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha: The prime minister said ‘blind opposition’ to everything is not the way forward.
- Students wearing hijabs sent to separate classrooms as Karnataka college allows entry: Karnataka CM tells students to follow dress code, ‘maintain peace’ till HC takes up case
- Seven Army personnel hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh, rescue operation underway: The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall over the last few days, the Army said.
- New Jawaharlal Nehru University vice chancellor’s Twitter account deactivated after her old tweets about Godse, minorities draw criticism: Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit appointed as JNU vice chancellor, first woman to hold the post
- No information on number of bodies dumped in Ganga after second wave of Covid-19, says Centre: The Union Jal Shakti Ministry noted that there were media reports about ‘unclaimed or unidentified, burnt or partially burnt dead bodies’ floating in the river.
- Hyundai issues clarification after its Pakistan-based handle tweeted supporting Kashmir’s ‘freedom’: The post had prompted a social media backlash as several Indian users demanded a boycott of the automobile company.
- Asaduddin Owaisi turns down Z security again, says he will be safe when minorities are: Amit Shah tells Owaisi to accept Z security in Rajya Sabha
- Punjab CM’s nephew admitted that he took Rs 10 crore bribe to facilitate sand mining, claims Enforcement Directorate: The chief minister’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey also manipulated transfer and posting of state officials, the central agency claimed.
- Delimitation panel’s proposals are an attack on Jammu and Kashmir’s democracy, says Mehbooba Mufti: The commission has proposed six new constituencies in the Jammu and one in Kashmir.
- No mention of national security in President Kovind’s address in Parliament, says Congress MP: MP Anand Sharma said that the Centre had assured the House of an in-camera briefing regarding situation at border China but ‘nothing was ever done’.