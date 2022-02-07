A look at the biggest headlines right now:

  1. Congress has not changed its ego after decades of defeat, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha: The prime minister said ‘blind opposition’ to everything is not the way forward.
  2. Students wearing hijabs sent to separate classrooms as Karnataka college allows entry: Karnataka CM tells students to follow dress code, ‘maintain peace’ till HC takes up case
  3. Seven Army personnel hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh, rescue operation underway: The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall over the last few days, the Army said.
  4. New Jawaharlal Nehru University vice chancellor’s Twitter account deactivated after her old tweets about Godse, minorities draw criticism: Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit appointed as JNU vice chancellor, first woman to hold the post
  5. No information on number of bodies dumped in Ganga after second wave of Covid-19, says Centre: The Union Jal Shakti Ministry noted that there were media reports about ‘unclaimed or unidentified, burnt or partially burnt dead bodies’ floating in the river.
  6. Hyundai issues clarification after its Pakistan-based handle tweeted supporting Kashmir’s ‘freedom’: The post had prompted a social media backlash as several Indian users demanded a boycott of the automobile company.
  7. Asaduddin Owaisi turns down Z security again, says he will be safe when minorities are: Amit Shah tells Owaisi to accept Z security in Rajya Sabha
  8. Punjab CM’s nephew admitted that he took Rs 10 crore bribe to facilitate sand mining, claims Enforcement Directorate: The chief minister’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey also manipulated transfer and posting of state officials, the central agency claimed.
  9. Delimitation panel’s proposals are an attack on Jammu and Kashmir’s democracy, says Mehbooba Mufti: The commission has proposed six new constituencies in the Jammu and one in Kashmir.
  10. No mention of national security in President Kovind’s address in Parliament, says Congress MP: MP Anand Sharma said that the Centre had assured the House of an in-camera briefing regarding situation at border China but ‘nothing was ever done’.