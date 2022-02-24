The big news: India to evacuate citizens from Ukraine through land routes, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi urged Vladimir Putin to put an end to violence, and a Sikh girl was asked to take off her turban at a Bengaluru college.
Here is a look at the top headlines of the day:
- Embassies in four neighbouring countries of Ukraine deploy teams to evacuate Indians: New Delhi is trying to evacuate citizens through land routes in Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania. Teams from embassies in these countries have been sent to posts located along their borders with Ukraine to facilitate the exit of Indians.
- On call with Vladimir Putin, PM Modi urges “immediate cessation of violence”: The prime minister also raised concerns regarding the safety of Indian citizens in Ukraine, the prime minister’s office said in a statement. Modi said that the differences between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization can only be resolved through “honest and sincere dialogue”.
- Bengaluru college allegedly asks Sikh girl to remove turban, cites High Court order: Referring to the order, the Mount Carmel Pre-University College in Bengaluru allegedly asked the girl, an Amritdhari (baptised) Sikh, to remove her turban on two occasions. The first such occasion was on February 16. At the time, the girl reportedly refused to remove her turban.
- How does covering head disturb public order, petitioners in hijab ban case ask Karnataka HC: On February 5, the Karnataka government had passed an order banning clothes that disturb ‘public order’ as well as ‘equality’ and ‘integrity’.
- International oil prices surge above $100 per barrel as Russia invades Ukraine: Moscow is the largest supplier of natural gas to Europe, providing about 35% of its supply. As of 9 pm, the price of Brent crude rose to $103.82 (or Rs 7,860.73), an increase of $6.98 (Rs 528.49) or 7.21%.
- Sensex crashes, Rupee slides, gold prices shoot up as market sentiments turn grim: The 30-share BSE index plunged 2702.15 points, or 4.72% to close at 54,529.91. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty finished at 16,247.95, down by 815 points from the previous closing mark.
- Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia surrenders before Mohali court in drugs case: He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on December 20.
- Maharashtra ministers protest against Nawab Malik’s arrest, BJP holds counter agitation: A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court on Wednesday sent Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3. The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that Malik had allegedly funded a terror network through gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar.
- Assam Rifles seize IEDs from town in Manipur days before Assembly polls: The battalion seized the explosives from Moreh town, which is located near the Manipur-Myanmar border. Flying squads have seized illegal items worth over Rs 160 crore till February 22.
- India reports 14,148 new cases of coronavirus, 302 deaths: The active cases in the country declined to 1,48,359 from 1,64,522 on Wednesday. The daily positivity rate declined to 1.22% from Wednesday’s 1.28%.