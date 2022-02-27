Voting for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am on Sunday for 61 seats across 12 districts, reported PTI. The voting will continue till 6 pm.

Around 2.24 crore people will vote to choose from 692 candidates, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Kaushambi, UP | Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya offers prayers at his residence as voting in the fifth phase of #UttarPradeshElections gets underway.



Maurya is contesting as a BJP candidate from Sirathu constituency, polling on which is being held today. pic.twitter.com/sqOgTzZ1Kh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022

People cast their votes in the fifth phase of #UttarPradeshElections. Visuals from Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College - designated as a polling booth. pic.twitter.com/hEx4nyBoAc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022

Amethi, Raebareli and Ayodhya are the major districts going to polls on Sunday. Voting will also be held in Kaushambi, Sultanpur, Bahraich, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Gonda and Shravasti districts.

Besides Maurya, others ministers in the fray are Siddharth Nath Singh, Rajendra Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi and Ramapati Shastri.

Congress leader Aradhana Mishra Mona and Union minister Anupriya Patel’s mother Krishna Patel are also contesting the polls.

State Chief Election Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla has said that all the necessary arrangements for the polls have been made.

The elections to 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly have already been held on February 10, February 14, February 20 and February 23. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on March 3 and March 7.

After the completion of the fifth phase, Uttar Pradesh will have voted on 292 seats in the Assembly.

