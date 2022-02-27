Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government is working tirelessly to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine, PTI reported. He made the remarks while addressing a poll rally in Basti in Uttar Pradesh.

“By running Operation Ganga, we are bringing back thousands of Indians home,” Modi said, according to NDTV. “Our sons, daughters still stranded in Ukraine will be brought back. The government is working day and night for them.”

India is evacuating its citizens through countries neighbouring Ukraine after Kyiv closed down its airspace for civilian aircraft following the Russia offensive.

On Sunday morning, Air India’s second flight from Romania’s Bucharest city carrying 250 citizens landed in Delhi. On Saturday, another flight carrying 219 Indians arrived in Mumbai from the Romanian city.

On February 24, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said that about 16,000 Indians were stuck in Ukraine. Most of these stranded citizens are medical students.

During Sunday’s rally, the prime minister, while referring to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and Russia, pitched for an Atmanirbhar or self-reliant India.

“Previous governments led by dynasts kept India dependent on foreign countries for its defence needs, but now the priority is Atmanirbhar,” he said, according to PTI.

While addressing the rally, Prime Minister Modi also took a dig at the Opposition. “For decades these ‘Parivarwadis’ let our armies dependent on other countries, destroyed India’s Defence [sector],” he alleged, ANI reported. “...But today, we have a defence corridor being set up in Uttar Pradesh.”

Voting for the fifth phase in the elections to the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly is currently underway. Polls have already been held on February 10, February 14, February 20 and February 23. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on March 3 and March 7.